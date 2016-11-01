METHODIST DISTRICT WOMEN MEET TUESDAY

United Methodist Women of the Buffalo District will meet Tuesday from 2 to 8:30 p.m. in Faith United Methodist Church, Lancaster. "Liberty and Justice for All" is the theme.

Johnnie M. Mayo, Buffalo Public Schools acting assistant superintendent for elementary education and former supervising principal of the school system, will speak on "Is There Liberty and Justice for All?" Jan Babcock will present an interpretive dance program.

After dinner, four panelists will participate in a discussion on "The Effects of Institutional Racism." Speakers will be Placid Parker, nurse-educator in Erie Community College and Buffalo General Hospital, on health; Cassandra Salter Smith, administrator of Housing Assistance Center, on housing; Gwendolyn Cruz-Hunt, staff member of the Buffalo Regional Task Force for Comprehensive Prenatal-Perinatal Services Network Development, on prenatal-perinatal services, and Dr. Barbara Nevergold, director of Family Life Center of Friendship House of Western New York, on individuals.

Doris W. Givens of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, president of the district, will be nominated for election to another two-year term.

Also on a single slate of officer candidates to be presented by Ruth Heilman, nominating chairwoman, are treasurer, Carol Forden, Williamsville UMC, financial interpreter, Ms. Parker, Asbury-Delaware UMC; Christian social involvement, Joyce Maggs, Eden UMC; membership, Margaret Martin, Metropolitan UMC; program resources, Grace Bailey, Baker Memorial UMC, East Aurora; nominating committee chairwoman, Jauharah Jackson, Metropolitan UMC; nominating committee member, Margaret Vigrass, Kensington Memorial. Officers will take office Jan. 1.