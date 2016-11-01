WECK BEAMS ANNOUNCERS OUT

WECK-AM listeners have lost some of the music and announcers of their life. The station's new owners have dropped the local on-air music spinners and signed up a new all-vocal satellite format that emphasizes music of the 1950s and 1960s and eliminates some big-band sounds of the 1940s.

Lost from the airwaves in the shuffle are: Morning man Bob Kobernuss, newsman Jack Gilmour, afternoon man Ken Ruof and night announcer Tim Evans. Gilmour and Evans have been asked to stay with the station in behind-the-scenes roles.

Bob Stoddard is doing local news for WECK in the morning, and Steve Mortenson is doing news in the afternoon. Both men also work for WECK's sister station, WJYE-FM.

"We're going to make the station (WECK) profitable," said Program Director Joe Chille.