UB FACULTY SHOW IS A MERE SAMPLING.

BETHUNE GALLERY is showing a sampling of the work of the art faculty of the University at Buffalo through Oct. 5.

In most cases, it is really only that -- a sampling.

Anthony Rozak, the extreme instance, shows only one computer graphic, "Random Meader 890905." The little pointillistic cloudlike forms of this piece may be intended as a composition in the fine-art sense. Or the result of an off-handed experiment. Or perhaps it is merely an inconsequential fragment from a much larger project. There is no way to tell.

In any case, as it stands here it doesn't generate much fire.

Neither do single works by Kathleen C. Howell and Adele Henderson. Howell shows a double portrait in an undistinguished collage manner. Henderson's lithograph -- despite vague symbolic overtones -- is a surprisingly commonplace rendition of landscape.

On the other hand, Tyrone Georgiou's "archaeological survey" conveys a complete world, fictional though it may be. "The Fastener Mound Group" is a bogus history built from computer printouts and a model of a supposed ancient Indian mound. There are maps, infrared photos and a display of "artifacts" documenting this place.

If at first you are taken in by these official-looking items, the artifacts will soon give away the ruse. Purportedly found at "Twist Mound," these artifacts are really a collection of ordinary twist-locks from garbage bags. The mounds themselves turn out to be enlarged bag fasteners that in Georgiou's rendition just happen to look like strange ribbed beasts.

The piece neatly and comically couples our "twisted" ideas of our ritualistic past with the failure of modern ecological efforts.

When it comes to very familiar figures such as Harvey Breverman and Willard Harris, the names on the wall alone would be enough to conjure up an understandable image of artistic direction. Breverman shows one large painting from his "studio" series, "Interior: The Studio VII." It alone is enough to suggest the solid yet enigmatic qualities of his paintings generally. In Breverman's world individuals sit placidly for their portraits, oblivious to the visual puzzles around them -- such perplexing things as mirrors showing the backs of heads and and a dismantled motor.

The two landscapes by Harris seem to divide their time between playing up the natural beauty of the subject matter and ferreting out little colored planes hidden in nature. These are pleasant, if predictable.

David Schirm is less pleasant. He exhibits two paintings that, with tacky objects attached, project what might be described as a "nasty elegance."

Meanwhile, the nasty edge that Alan E. Cober gives his drawings of seedy-looking individuals verges on the chic. Chic is what is called for in illustration, I suppose, but one would hope for a deeper look into the human sordidness they pretend to explore.

William Kinser, for his part, deals with corporate cleanliness in package designs for Felix, a computer mouse. It's an appealing, if not particularly original, design.

Anthony Paterson has a trademark of sorts himself -- the polished bronze portrait head -- such as the glib "Doloris," on display here. A second work is more interesting because it churns away with a harnessed eroticism.

Another familiar figure, Walter Prochownik, shows two examples of his new shaped paper works. With their mottled textures they have a distant tie with landscape. But the scissor-sharp geometry of the pieces reminds us that we're dealing with the man-made things, objects of art.

Like Prochownik, Kathleen Campbell gives her works geometric perimeters, but for another purpose. The unreality of her hand-colored photographs of imaginary beings -- a dog-angel, in one case -- is amplified by the odd shapes of her formats.

For Duayne Hatchett, artistic interest in the figure is only an ancient memory. Judging by the two slablike geometric pieces from the '60s, it died about 20 years ago. These massive forms only hint at the classical standing figure, while a later work based on a fluctuating grid demonstrates the sculptor's eventual move into total abstraction.

Sheldon Berlyn, long an abstractionist, seems to be heading the other way. In a large wall assemblage called "Chimayo III," he tentatively introduces a figure. The central form, a piece of twisted copper, resembles a standing, ghostly cloak suspended against groups of smaller, more abstract shapes. Though a bit overdesigned, it has a powerful altarlike presence.