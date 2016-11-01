TOP PRODUCTION TEAM MAKES OPERA HAMILTON'S PERFORMANCE OF A RARE VERDI WORK A SUCCESS.

If any team can make a convincing music theater experience out of Verdi's early opera "I Due Foscari" (The Two Foscaris) it's the triumvirate guiding Opera Hamilton's current production, which opened in Hamilton Place on Thursday evening. There will be a single repeat performance, Saturday at 8 p.m.

The three are: Opera Hamilton's Artistic Director Daniel Lipton, conductor; the Shaw Festival's Artistic Director Christopher Newton as stage director and Shaw's Head of Design Cameron Porteous as creator of the sets.

It needs this kind of big league lineup because "I Due Foscari" is a very static piece of drama proceeding from a quite flimsy scenario built on a long entrenched Venetian family enmity.

Nothing happens to the good guys but successive acts of evil, while the bad guys' stock keeps going up, right to the crushing final scene, after which the main villain gloats, "Account paid in full!"

It's the Venetian Hatfields and McCoys, not with rifles and moonshine booze, but with subtle and cruel psychological maneuverings and the ruthless machinery of state as the ultimate bludgeon.

Francesco Foscari is the aged figurehead Doge of Venice. His innocent son Jacopo is framed in a murder case. Jacopo Loredano, the evil power behind the judicial Council of Ten, wants to exile the younger Foscari and take the old man's position as Doge. He does, in three acts!

Verdi's score may abound in minor sequences and chords of warning, but is in general, as Newton points out, "wonderfully life-affirming music," which is a paradox when set against the depressing life situations it accompanies.

I don't feel it's purposeful irony in Verdi's part. He was only 32 when he created the opera and probably didn't know, at that time, how to write any other way than in the flowingly lyrical style in which melodies pour out endlessly, but very few are memorable. He had to get many more operas under his belt before writing really convincing tragic music.

But you probably won't mind these shortcomings if you go to Saturday's performance because Lipton extracts clean, balanced and exceptionally passionate playing from the orchestra, and allows the singers to be heard clearly at all times.

Newton accomplishes wonders in keeping the stage action both eye-engaging and believable, and Porteous' works wonders with set design on a low budget by using an inventive series of projections.

They start with representations of Venetian architectural landmarks, move in to capture close-up details, then an enlarged and anguished face in the detail of a frieze.

The projections veer gradually toward bizarre red and black etchings as the psychological heat is turned up, and finally incorporate such grotesque details as large eyes statically watching the set and perhaps implying total loss of trust.

Newton continually points out the corruption and arrogance of the ruling powers of the day with mute choruses of impoverished supplicants continually crouching and gesturing on the sides of the stage.

His few stage props are also powerful in their starkness -- a single bed with a grating above for a jail scene, or a large table strewn with books and papers which are scattered in a climactic moment.

Above all, his handling of stage movement is superb, occasionally like an eccentric military maneuver, but mostly a natural flow linked to musical fluidity and the situation's emotional temperature. And just when it is needed most he'll surprise you with something unexpected like a swimmer crawling out of the canal rear-stage and up onto the set.

The voices are all good, but almost without exception make their greatest impact when singing in ensembles of various sizes.

Tenor Eduardo Villa sings Jacopo Foscari with a very even tonal quality over his entire range, a sensuous feeling of lyricism, but not much in the way of a heroic ring up top and a slight lack of both warmth and coloration throughout. He really sounds best in the quieter dynamic ranges.

The elder Foscari is sung by baritone Louis Quilico. His is a much warmer voice filled with pathos which he effectively makes sound more feeble as the crunching hopelessness of his position becomes apparent.

Soprano Linda Roark-Strummer is Jacopo's wife Lucrezia. She has a chilling and well focused voice with a generous vibrato which falls just short of the magnitude which affects intonation. Moreover, in her function as the only steadfast advocate of her husband's innocence she is an impassioned and strong actor.

Bass Joseph Rouleau revealed a tremulous and sinister sounding voice as the evil Loredano.

But it was in the ensembles, particularly Villa/Roark-Strummer and Quilico/Villa duets, that this production struck its most impressive musical sparks.

Opera Hamilton has gone out on a limb here to present a rarely heard early Verdi work and has scored a major success. The hope here is that it will encourage more cooperation between artistic forces in Hamilton and at the nearby Shaw Festival. The possibilities are mind-boggling.