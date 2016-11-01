SUBDIVISION REZONING VOTED DOWN DECISION ON PARK SCHOOL SITE RESTS WITH TOWN BOARD

The Park School of Buffalo's desire to sell a 3 1/2 -acre parcel of wooded land on its campus for a housing development was dealt a blow Thursday night when the Amherst Planning Board voted down a rezoning request.

Planners voted, 5-1, with one abstention against the petition by Heritage Building Concepts to rezone land off 10 Parkledge Drive in Snyder for the 12-lot Hammett Park Subdivision.

The rezoning had been the subject of public hearings before the Planning Board in May, June and August.

However, the Planning Board's vote is only a recommendation to the Town Board, to which the petition now has the option of taking the application for a finaldecision.

For the past year, neighbors in the Parkledge, Burroughs and Halwill drives neighborhood have argued the merits of "green space" and drainage benefits vs. the security of having one-family homes built in the neighborhood, instead of something less desirable.

The controversy also found its way into the political spectrum.

Two weeks ago, Democratic town councilmanic candidate George F. Hasiotis renewed a 4-month-old challenge to Republican Councilman Harold J. Collier to take the lead to preserve the area.

Collier responded by saying he believes the town should acquire not just the 3 1/2 acres the Park School wants to sell, but an adjoining pond and marsh, for a total of eight acres.

The area is not only one of the few remaining open spaces in Snyder, it is extremely important to the neighborhood's drainage, Collier said.

Collier, the Town Board's drainage chief for many years, also said he didn't believe there is enough support on the Town Board to approve the Hammett Park rezoning.

In other business Thursday night, the Planning Board:

Unanimously recommended against George Morgan's request to rezone 3 acres at 6675 Main east of Brompton Road for office buildings. A spokesman for the Williamsville-Southeast Amherst Homeowners Association had asked for the issue to be tabled until an upcoming directors meeting.

Recommended approval with restrictions of a 1.5-acre rezoning for a $1.2 million renovation at Harold's Auto Top, 3580 Sheridan Drive west of Millersport Highway.

Approved, 4-2, the first phase of Paul Kurtz's site plan for a mail distribution center for a publisher of scientific and educational literature at 3965 Rensch Road, provided a sand-filter system is regularly maintained and tested. Several neighbors had opposed the plan earlier in the evening.

Approved site plans for a Prudential Insurance office building at 411 Audubon Parkway, an expansion of the Arbordale Nursery at 450-480 Dodge Road, an office and distribution building for a visual-educational aids business at 80 Pineview Drive, and corporate offices for Schmitt Sales Inc. at 2101 St. Rita's Lane.

Approved preliminary plans for Joseph Jacobi's six-lot Ellicott Estates subdivision at 1708 N. Forest Road.