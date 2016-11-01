INDOOR SPORTS

Can it really be seven weeks since the last Up Downtown party? Those boosters of the bright side of urban life will rectify all that from 5:30 to 10:30 this evening in the Buffalo Convention Center, celebrating the return of indoor social activities. Working with the theme of "Putting on the Ritz," they'll evoke a Roaring '20s speakeasy ambiance, complete with images of vintage automobiles and Great Gatsby-style sophistication. WHTT-FM and C.J. Sound will spin music for dancing.