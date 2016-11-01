WILLIAM A. CHESNA, CLARENCE POLICE CHIEF

Private graveside services for William A. Chesna, 75, a retired Clarence police chief, were held recently in Olinger's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Littleton, Colo. Burial was in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Littleton.

Chesna died Sept. 1, 1989, in his Littleton home after a brief illness.

Born in Whitinsville, Mass., Chesna graduated from Becker Business College in Worcester, Mass., with an associate degree in business administration in 1931. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University in 1937.

He was police chief in Clarence from 1949 until he retired in 1984.

Chesna also served as deputy county director for the Consolidated Erie County Civil Defense for 34 years, director of Civil Defense in Clarence for 43 years and director of security for AT&T in Buffalo for 20 years. He was a member of the National Association of Chiefs of Police, vice president of the New York and New England regions of the American Society for Industrial Security, a member of the Law Enforcement Associates of Western New York and a certified protection professional.

He was chairman of the Civil Defense and Security Committee of the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce. He also was a member of the Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company and the Clarence Lions Club.

He had been awarded the key to the city in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls. This year, he was inducted into Who's Who in Security.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Rosalie C. Canter Chesna; a daughter, Diane, and three grandchildren.