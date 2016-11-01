A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Batavia, for Robert J. Tyler, 57, who died Tuesday (Sept. 19, 1989) in his Chapel Street home. Burial will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Oakfield.

He was a technician for New York Telephone Co. in Batavia, a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Communications Workers of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Margaret Laney; two sons, Daniel J. of Orchard Park and Robert J. Jr. of Medina; three daughters, Mary Carver and Catherine Ambrose, both of Batavia, and Barbara Austin of Oakfield; two sisters, Barbara Hensel of Oakfield and Carol Laney of Batavia; two brothers, John of Henrietta and James of Sauquoit; his mother, the former Mary C. McAvoy, and four grandchildren.