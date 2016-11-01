GERTRUDE E. BROSIUS, OPERATED BEAUTY SHOP

Services for Gertrude E. Brosius, a retired beautician, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, 2670 Main St., Newfane. Burial will be in North Ridge Cemetery, Cambria.

Mrs. Brosius, 81, who lived on Strauss Road, died Tuesday (Sept. 19, 1989) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a long illness.

The former Gertrude Schrader operated Gert's Beauty Shop on Walnut Street and also had operated several other beauty shops in Lockport.

She was the widow of Oscar Brosius.

Survivors include a stepson, John of Hamburg; two stepdaughters, Carol Ahearn of Cheektowaga and Ruby Bobseine of Lawtons; a sister, Edna Geartz of Bradenton, Fla.; four stepgrandchildren, and two stepgreat-grandchildren.