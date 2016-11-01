END IMPASSE ON WEST BANK EGYPTIAN PLAN DEALS WITH REALITY, NOT DREAMS

ISRAEL and the Palestine Liberation Organization remain stalemated on the issue of elections in the Arab territories occupied by Israel. But the recent 10-point proposal made by Egypt offers some real hope for progress.

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir proposed elections in the occupied territories last March, but later he hedged the proposal with so many qualifications as to make it virtually meaningless. The proposal of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak forms a reasonable basis for the elections.

Under his plan, Israel would not be required to accept the long-standing Arab demand for a Palestinian state. But during the election period it would have to freeze its extensive program of establishing Israeli settlements on Arab land. Other provisions provide for international supervision of the election and acceptance of the principle of ultimately exchanging occupied land for a peace settlement.

Shamir unwisely opposes these provisions, but the Labor Party, which is part of the governing coalition, accepts them, and some Labor members threaten to leave the coalition if the Egyptian plan is rejected.

The PLO, which has a powerful influence in the occupied territories, is also divided over the plan. Many Palestinians are concerned because neither the Israeli nor the Egyptian plans mention any role for the PLO or the PLO's goal of establishing a Palestinian state. However, PLO leader Yasser Arafat has been meeting with Mubarak to discuss the 10-point plan.

The bitter Arab-Israeli conflict has made both sides prisoners to their history and dreams. Many Israelis dream of a "greater Israel" that would include all or most of the Arab lands. The Arabs dream of a Palestinian state, and many are not ready to settle for less, even temporarily.

The Egyptian plan, however, deals with reality, not dreams, and could be the basis for the beginning of a step-by-step approach to Arab-Israeli peace. The United States, like Egypt, could play an important role in nudging the peace process forward.

The United States welcomed Shamir's original vague proposals for elections and is now pressing for further progress. It could do no better than reiterate the forthright position outlined by Secretary of State James Baker last June when he advised Israel to give up on trying to settle Arab land and the Palestinians to move from violence to diplomacy.

Last year, the PLO changed its long-standing policy of confrontation by accepting Israel's right to exist and endorsing the principle of exchanging land for peace. Israelis are weary with the long conflict, including the current Arab uprising in the occupied territories, and most would probably be ready to make some territorial concessions in exchange for a permanent peace if they could be sure it could be achieved.

The challenge for American diplomacy is to persuade the PLO to give its tacit approval of the Egyptian plan and to persuade the hard-liners who dream of a greater Israel to face reality and take a step for peace.