ARSON CASE BRINGS TERM OF 5-15 YEARS

A judge today sentenced Joseph Adams to 5 to 15 years in prison for nearly killing an accomplice and jeopardizing the lives of an elderly invalid neighbor and her two daughters by burning down his former Buffalo home in a divorce-fueled vendetta.

Erie County Judge Timothy J. Drury imposed the maximum-permitted term on Joseph Adams, 43, of 550 Northampton St., for his Aug. 11 arson conviction in the fire that destroyed his home at 130 Deerfield Ave.

The defendant continued to insist he played no part in the fire, but the judge told him it was a "miracle" no one died.

Prosecutor Timothy R. Lundquist said the fire was set at about 1 a.m. Oct. 7, 1988, about 12 hours before a sales deal on the 1 1/2 -story frame home was to have become final. Adams and his ex-wife, Ruby, were to split the $30,000 proceeds as part of the settlement in their divorce.

Adams' ex-wife had moved out of the house a day before the fire.

Adams' accomplice, Robert Ladd, 30, placed on probation in June, was severely burned when he struck a match on the gasoline-soaked second floor, Lundquist said.

A wheelchair-bound 87-year-old woman and her two daughters, both in their 60s, had to be rescued from a house next door because of the intensity of the fire, the prosecutor said.

Ladd told authorities that Adams, bitter over the end of his 17-year marriage, had vowed to prevent the sale of the house.

Authorities determined that the cost of the divorce would have left Adams with little money on the house sale, Lundquist said.