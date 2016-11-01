SPORTS TODAY

Lewis is upset in 100

by unheralded runner

Carl Lewis lost a 100-meter race by one-hundreth of a second to unheralded Andreas Berger of Austria in the Nehru Centenary track meet in New Delhi, just a few hours after a long flight from the United States.

Berger was timed in 10.46 seconds to Lewis' 10.47 in a race run on a hot and humid evening at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Lewis, who was cheered by the 40,000 fans and mobbed for autographs, said, "I was a little bit tired from the long journey. I have nearly traveled half of the globe to reach here. But there is no excuse."

"I can't believe I have beaten Carl," an elated Berger said. "If Carl is in a good shape, I have no chance."

Federal judge upholds

NFL steroid testing

A federal judge in Washington refused Tuesday to stop the National Football League from testing for steroids and declined to reinstate 13 players suspended under the program.

U.S. District Court Judge Aubrey Robinson said "the clear congressional policy against judicial interference in labor disputes" poses a "formidable obstacle" to the players association's request to block the program with a preliminary injunction.

The players' labor union, which says steroid testing is unreliable, asked the court to suspend the league's program while it is pending before an arbitrator.

Simon Brown's rival says

he's like shark in 'Jaws'

Bobby Joe Young, who says he's used to being underestimated, faces the IBF welterweight champion Simon Brown in a title fight tonight at the Rochester War Memorial.

Young, of Steubenville, Ohio, says he's a little like the shark in the movie "Jaws." "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water -- it's not," he said. "It's been said about me too many times: 'Bobby Joe Young, he's finished,' " he said.

Young, ranked eighth by the IBF, has a 31-6-1 record in nine years, including 23 knockouts. But he made his name in the sport in one headline fight: when he knocked out former junior welterweight champion Aaron Pryor in 1987. It was Pryor's lone defeat.

Brown, a Jamaica native, will be defending his title for the fifth time since he captured it in April, 1988. The 26-year-old Brown has a 29-1 record, including 22 knockouts.

Long layoff does

wonders for golf game

A long layoff from golf apparently did wonders for Michael Hunter's game.

Since resuming his pursuit of golf three years ago after six years away from the game, Hunter has made five holes-in-one, including two in the past two weeks.

Remarkably, three of the aces have come on par-4 holes, according to the Abilene Reporter-News, and all five have come on the layout of the Sweetwater (Texas) Country Club golf course.

Hunter, 27, said he quit playing golf in 1980 after becoming burned out on the sport as a youth.

Hunter hit his first hole-in-one this year on Sept. 10 in a benefit tournament. His 3-wood shot carried 332 yards and plopped into the cup on the par-4 hole for an eagle.

Last Saturday, after one man put a shot within a foot of the hole, Hunter's playing partners kidded him that it was time to make another ace. So, on a par-3, 166-yard hole, he hit an 8-iron four feet past the pin that rolled backward into the cup.

Hunter's first hole-in-one came only three months after his long layoff from golf. He hit a drive on a 336-yard hole that rolled through a group putting on the green and went into the hole.

His second hole-in-one came just two months later when a 1-iron two-hopped into a par-4, 328-yard hole during a tournament.

The third hole-in-one came last year when Hunter, trying out a new set of golf clubs, dropped a 7-iron shot on a par-3, 175-yard hole.

Warriors' Mullin must pay

$3.9 million in damages

Golden State Warriors forward Chris Mullin must pay $3.9 million in damages to a pedestrian who was permanently injured when struck by the player's automobile in a 1985 New York City accident, a Brooklyn Supreme Court jury ruled.

Fulgencio Tirado, 38, was awarded $6.5 million in damages stemming from the June 23, 1985 accident. Tirado lost a toe on his left foot and sustained muscle damage to his right leg that has required several operations. Willets Point Contracting Corp., co-defendant in the suit, was ordered to pay the remaining $2.6 million.

Meanwhile, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was named coach of the U.S. team for next summer's World Basketball Championships.

Gianulias holds off

Wagner for No.1 spot

Nikki Gianulias survived a fierce charge by Lisa Wagner to win the top-seeded position for tonight's finals in the Ladies Pro Bowlers Tour AMF Classic in Virginia Beach, Va.

Second-year professional Karen Wakefield of Elmira, N.Y., qualified third at 9,434 and rookie Kim Terrell was fourth at 9,403. Donna Adamek defeated Aleta Sill in the final game of match play to advance from seventh to fifth.