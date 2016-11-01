COUNCIL AGAIN VOTES TO REPAIR SENIOR CENTER OVERFLOW CROWD VOICES DISAPPROVAL OF MOVE BY NORTH TONAWANDA

Despite cries of protest from an overflow crowd of senior citizens, the North Tonawanda Common Council Tuesday night approved spending $64,000 for repairs at the Goundry Street Senior Citizen Center.

The Council essentially reaffirmed its Sept. 12 action that declared the center's deteriorating condition an "emergency" and authorized funds for the project. Conspicuously absent from the new motion, however, was the phrase "subject to the concurrence of the city attorney."

City Attorney Jeffrey Mis last week advised Mayor Elizabeth C. Hoffman that under General Municipal Law, the problems at the senior center had been ongoing for some time and that, in his legal opinion, they did not constitute an emergency situation.

The center has been the subject of considerable controversy for the past several years. A leaky roof and crumbling mortar are just some of the many problems. Last spring, the county Health Department ordered the kitchen closed because of water damage and mold. Recently, falling ceiling tiles in the men's room prompted the state of emergency declaration.

Fifth Ward Alderman Thomas Jaccarino, who originally voted for the emergency declaration, Tuesday said he now opposes the measure because of Mis' opinion. Jaccarino was the lone dissenter in the 3-1 vote.

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Sara Hood was absent because of a death in the family.

The Council acted before any members of the audience were allowed to speak on the issue. At the tail end of the meeting, Mayor Hoffman explained that the terms of the city's 40-year lease with Carousel Park Associates does not make Carousel responsible for repairs, whether structural or non-structural, to the building. The lease has 24 more years to run.

At times, the mayor's comments ran into the political realm as she denounced what she called "secret meetings" to stall the senior center repairs for party purposes. The ensuing cross fire with her opponent in November, James McGinnis, and other political figures caused Council President Duane Sledzinski to repeatedly call for order.

The mayor said she had taken the initial step of declaring an emergency to prevent any serious incidents. "I can do it with or without concurrence," she said.

When it came time for public participation, a procession of senior citizens took the microphone to beg the city not to put any more money into the center.

"For God's sake, get out of that building," pleaded Robert Hess, who urged the Council to "take another hard look at the need to relocate."

Sandi Fitzpatrick, a young mother who has been leading a move to get younger people involved in the matter, said a 1986 fire inspection of the building termed the electrical system a fire hazard. Mrs. Fitzpatrick also said many senior citizens have been led to believe that they will lose their nutrition program if the city closes the center. "That's just not true," she said.

Other discussion centered around the fact that Carousel Park Associates is apparently willing to break the lease. According to Mis, the city can get out of the contract by paying rent up until the time the center is moved and providing there is another center available.

Mis also advised that a public referendum on the issue was not legally possible.

Several speakers suggested that the city move the center into the Bishop Gibbons complex on Payne Avenue for three years while raising funds for a new center. Others cited government publications which indicated that state and federal money may be available for a new center.

Michelle Tow, the city's grantswoman, said that while the construction of a senior center is "eligible" for funding, the likelihood of much money from government sources was extremely slim.

The Council's action will enable the city to bypass conventional bidding practices and hire a contractor directly. The work is expected to take about a month.