BATAVIA CITY REPUBLICANS RE-ELECT TEHAN CHAIRMAN

The City of Batavia Republican Committee Monday night re-elected Bruce R. Tehan chairman.

Also renamed at the meeting in the American Legion Post Home were vice chairwoman, Ann M. Mandia, and treasurer, Vito Pricola. City Councilwoman Judy Prescutti was named secretary.

The present City Council is all Republican and two of its three at large members face opposition in the November election. Ward Councilman Thomas J. Franco is also seeking an at large seat. One Council member, John Goebert, is opposing veteran County Legislator Florence Gioia in one of six races for that nine-member board.

City Council candidates include President Lee R. Allyn and Raymond W. Tortorice. Seeking the at large seats are Democrats Paul J. Weiss, William C. Fava and Steven L. Dworzack.