GAS PIPELINE PLANS DRAW OPPOSITION RESIDENTS CITE POTENTIAL FOR DAMAGE TO FARMS, PROPERTY DEVALUATION

Construction to increase the capacity of an underground pipeline for natural gas could damage farms and devalue property, several Niagara County residents said Wednesday.

David B. McDonald of 6430 Tonawanda Creek Road, Town of Lockport, said surveyors for the proposed widening of the right of way across his property had knocked down a stand of trees last May, and the widening would make the property useless as a residential lot.

"It is a $19,000 piece of property, and they offered me only $5,000 for an easement," he said. "They are not considering fair value. It's not fair."

McDonald was among 13 residents who spoke at hearings on a proposal by the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. of Houston to increase the capacity of its steel pipeline through parts of Niagara, Erie and Wyoming counties along a route that carries natural gas from Western Canada to the Northeast.

Norm Winter, division right of way supervisor for Tennessee Gas, said the company wants to build 49.2 miles of 30-inch diameter pipeline next to its existing 20-inch line in Niagara and Erie counties, and 14 miles of 30-inch line next to its 20-inch line in Wyoming County.

Altogether, Winter said, the company wants to build 93.3 miles of 30-inch line next to its existing lines across New York State as part of an overall $153 million project to improve wholesale gas service to such customers as National Fuel and New York State Electric and Gas Co.

If state and federal regulatory agencies approve of the construction, work will begin early next year and the line will be in use by November 1990, Winter told Administrative Law Judge Walter T. Moynihan of the state Public Service Commission at afternoon and evening hearings in the Municipal Building.

Tennessee Gas representatives have been negotiating with property owners for easements to widen the company's existing right of way across their land, but some owners said they were dissatisfied with the company's offers and a judge may have to decide those cases in condemnation proceedings.

McDonald was among those who said he might have to go to condemnation if Tennessee Gas does not improve its offer.

Ron Clippinger of 4242 Lower Mountain Road, Cambria, said the route cuts through his 70-acre property, and the company "has put a completely unrealistic value on the destruction of trees." He pointed out that farm crops can be regenerated within a year after a new pipeline is put in, but trees may not mature for 30 years or longer.

Robert Blackman, a full-time farmer at 4472 Thrall Road, Cambria, said excavation for the pipeline could cause soil disturbances leading to crop damage. He also worried that a widened right of way for underground pipes might later be used as the route for an overhead electric power line.

Robert Powley of 4950 Upper Mountain Road, Cambria, asked whether still more pipelines could be buried next to the line under consideration.

Moynihan told Blackman and Powley that no additional lines could be built above ground nor below ground without the approval of the Public Service Commission.

Among those defending the company was John Haehl of the Town of Lockport, who owns property in French Creek, Chautauqua County.

"Tennessee Gas maintains its property there very well; they take care of the marshes and wetlands and they keep the area mowed," he said.

Moynihan recessed the hearing indefinitely to gather additional information on the company's application.

The route begins at the Niagara River in the Town of Lewiston and loops through Cambria, Pendleton and the Town of Lockport in Niagara County and continues through Clarence, Newstead, Alden, Marilla and Wales in Erie County. In Wyoming County, the line would be expanded in the towns of Bennington, Attica and Middlebury.