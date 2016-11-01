FALLS MAN DENIES GUILT IN ROBBERIES, ASSAULT

A Niagara Falls man pleaded innocent to robbery and other charges during arraignment Wednesday before Niagara County Judge Aldo L. DiFlorio.

David V. Lamorie, 19, of 20th Street and formerly of Niagara Street, was indicted by the grand jury on three robbery charges, two counts each of grand larceny and petit larceny, and charges of assault, possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police said that on June 6, Lamorie stole cash, a car and a videocassette recorder from a woman he assaulted in Niagara Falls. Lamorie also is accused of stealing money from two men the same day.