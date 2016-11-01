As a fan of the Bills, I get the feeling I am on shaky ground. The owner has let it be known there are "greener pastures" beckoning him. He has said it isn't enough to have record attendance at $25 a ticket to secure a team.

So what does it take, and do we have it? Surely we have the desire, and that should be the key ingredient. But is that desire reflected and magnified by our elected officials? Not if recent remarks made by the county executive are anything to go by. Then, hopefully, we can elect someone who does care before it's too late to do anything about it.

Obviously, having the Bills here means a lot to many people, but there are others who would like to have the Bills in their town just as much, and perhaps their elected officials are more in touch. I hope the upcoming game in Jacksonville is no more than a seasonal preview, not a preview to a moving experience.

ANTHONY BROWNING

Clarence