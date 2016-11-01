Tammy C. Spinella and Ronald J. Wnuk exchanged wedding vows at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church before the Rev. Michael E. Del Vecchio. James M. Spinella, godfather of the bride, gave her in marriage.

Mrs. James V. Spinella of Buffalo and the late Mr. Spinella are parents of the bride. Mr. and Mrs. Felix J. Wnuk of Sloan are parents of the bridegroom. A reception was given in Father Justin Council, Knights of Columbus, clubhouse. After a trip to the Adirondack Mountains, the couple will be at home in Depew.

A taffeta gown decorated with Alencon lace appliques, seed pearls and sequins was worn by the bride. Matching beaded lace motifs were on the Juliet sleeves, accented with pearl pendants. The skirt formed a cathedral train. A V shape pearl and crystal beaded band held her veil. She carried roses and carnations with rosebuds in rainbow colors.