MRS. MCNICHOL

The Rev. Robert M. Yetter of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Williamsville, performed the wedding ceremony for his cousin, Judy Marie Gorman, and James Breen McNichol at 2 p.m. Saturday in Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Blasdell. A Papal Blessing was bestowed.

A team of Clydesdale horses pulled the carriage that took the newly married couple from the church. Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Gorman Jr., parents of the bride, and Mr. and Mrs. John B. McNichol, the bridegroom's parents, are of Blasdell. A reception was given in O'Brien's Sleepy Hollow Restaurant and Outing Grove. After a trip to Aruba, the couple will be at home in Buffalo.

The bride wore the gown of embroidered tulle over taffeta originally worn by the bridegroom's mother. It was styled with a scoop neckline, short sleeves and a bouffant tiered skirt that formed a chapel train. A floral spray with a pouff of illusion held her veil. She carried peach and white roses.