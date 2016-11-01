GOLF VIDEO IS PAR FOR THE COURSE 'MURPHY'S LAWS OF GOLF' BASED ON JUVENILE HUMOR

AS FAR AS silly sports videos go, "Murphy's Laws of Golf" is not that bad.

It's juvenile and it's goofy, but the genial presence of Tom Poston, the Emmy-winner who also lights up TV's "Newhart" show, takes the material to heights it perhaps should not achieve.

The premise of the 30-minute tape is Murphy's Law: "If something can go wrong, it will, and at the worst possible time."

Poston plays the hapless duffer who inadvertently gets into a high-stakes round with the intentionally irritating David Doyle (from "Charlie's Angels").

As luck would have it, Poston has no luck at all; everything goes wrong with his game -- even the way he cheats.

Richard Moll, the shaved-head bailiff from "Night Court," is the country club's unsympathetic security guard and John Moschitta Jr., the fast-talker from TV commercials, gives Poston some helpful-but-indecipherable golf tips.

Die-hard golfers will enjoy this half-hour of in-jokes.

"Murphy's Laws of Golf" sells for $24.95 from Fries Home Video. If your video store or pro shop does not stock the title, it can be special-ordered over the counter at video stores.

Update

This tape was reviewed in this column three years ago and still the calls come in from readers who misplaced the address and phone number. OK, here it is again:

David Becker's "College Success Video" is a 55-minute tape imparting lifestyle adjustment and study tips to college students. The tape goes for $39.95 from Twin Tower Video Entertainment and can be ordered by calling (800) 622-0067.

'Short Fuse'

If Art Garfunkel could act and if the film had a better ending, "Short Fuse" might have had a chance at being a prescient and rousing action drama.

As it is, it's pretty dismal.

"Short Fuse," which played a few theaters for a few days a few years ago as "Good to Go," is set on the mean streets of Washington, D.C. The plot centers on the cops' determination to capture a fugitive drug dealer hiding amid the go-go music community.

Garfunkel, who gives new meaning to "understated performance," plays a newspaper reporter who senses a big scoop.

The highlights of the movie are the smoky concert scenes capturing a number of go-go bands in performance. Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers, Redd & the Boys and Trouble Funk are featured.

The ending, in which a TV newscaster wraps up the loose ends, indicates that the filmmakers ran out of ideas and money.

"Short Fuse" sells for $79.95 from Vidmark Entertainment.

Best bet

On the surface it does not sound like much -- a teen mystery-adventure set in the world of skateboarders. But "Gleaming the Cube" manages to hold interest, due largely in part to Christian Slater's earnest performance. It goes on sale for $89.95.

