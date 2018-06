For new residents of the Williamsville School District with middle school-age children -- Grades 5-8 -- new registrations for the coming school year are being taken at the three middle schools -- Casey, Heim and Mill.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An orientation picnic will be held for fifth-grade students Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and for sixth graders Thursday at the same time.