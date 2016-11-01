FED VOTES TO LOWER RATES

Federal Reserve policymakers voted to nudge interest rates lower in July, but they worried about reigniting inflation by going too far, according to minutes of the meeting released Friday.

The Federal Open Market Committee, noting fairly consistent weakness in housing and consumer spending, voted 10-1 at the end of its July 5-6 meeting to lower short-term interest rates.

Subsequently, the benchmark federal funds rate -- the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans -- fell twice, in quarter-point increments, to 9 percent.

It was the third credit-easing move by the central bank since early June after the federal funds rate hit a peak of more than 9.75 percent.