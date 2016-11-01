MAN HELD IN ARMED ROBBERY OF 2 TEENS AT APARTMENT

Fillmore Station detectives Thursday arrested a suspect in the gunpoint robbery of two young women in a Reed Street apartment July 19 by two men posing as police officers.

Lawrence Green, 33, of 887 Smith St. was arrested by Detectives Joseph Sperazz and David Corey on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Green is accused of taking a purse with $20 and two pairs of gold earrings from Monica Foster, 18, and a purse with $5, three gold chains, seven rings and a pair of gold earrings from Elizabeth Miller, 17.