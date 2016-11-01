GORECKI'S LAMENT FOR POLAND HIGHLIGHTS A LOOK AT CONTEMPORARY COMPOSERS.

CONTEMPORARY COMPOSERS claim our attention this week.

I've learned over the years never to guarantee anything. But there's a good chance that Henryk Gorecki's 1976 Symphony No. 3 ("Symphony of Sorrowful Songs") may find you gasping at its exquisite beauty. It has just been released in a performance by soprano Stefania Woytowicz and the Polish Radio National Symphony Orchestra of Katowice conducted by Jerzy Katlewicz on Olympia Compact Disc OCD 313.

Also included are the composer's 1963 "Three Pieces in Olden Style" for strings, with the Warsaw National Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra conducted by Karol Teutsch and the 1975 Amen for a cappella choir sung by the Poznan Boys' Choir conducted by Jerzy Kurczewski. Total playing time is 68:34.

The "Three Pieces," incidentally, will be played here next April 5 by the Polish Chamber Orchestra in the Buffalo Chamber Music Society Series.

The Symphony No. 3 consists of three chantlike slow movements, each a sort of arch-shaped crescendo-diminuendo featuring brief and heart-rendingly plaintive texts of a religious or tragic nature sung by the soprano soloist.

How slow are these movements? Well, the second movement could be considered the symphony's "slow" movement, and it's marked "Lento e largo, tranquillissimo, cantabilissimo, dolcissimo, legatissimo." Got it?

The first movement is the longest, a gorgeous and slow-building canonic structure rising from almost inaudible double basses.

At its peak the soprano enters, incandescently keening in the wash of lush string sonorities as the arch starts its descent which will terminate back in the rumbling basses. The composer says the melodic material comes from the same folk roots as Szymanowski's powerfully moving Stabat Mater.

The second movement is more static and quiescent, shifting chordal planes and a rising chromatic line of great beauty as the soprano intones words of a teen-age World War II prisoner.

And in the finale Gorecki borrows a 19th century Polish folk melody which he adorns with flavors from one of the most poignantly sad works, Chopin's Mazurka in A minor, Op. 17 No. 4.

Nothing happens in a hurry in this deeply affecting music, which seems to be propelled partly by deep tidal forces and partly by some ethereal luminescence. Melodic lines are repeated mesmerizingly with small modifications, and there is frequent use of ostinati.

I've been shying away from using the "M" word; this symphony could give minimalism a good name among people who have pooh-poohed it.

It's not difficult at all to read into this music a lament for Poland's tortured history. There is a deep religiosity in the slow processional tread of its chanting lines and beautiful soprano cantilena. And the fact that the music is exquisitely beautiful rather than bitter and dissonant suggests that when Gorecki wrote the symphony 13 years ago, his mind may have been preoccupied not with past tragedies but with the possibility of the type of improved Polish spiritual and political climate for which news events of the past few weeks seem to be holding out a glimmer of hope.

Gorecki, now 56, was a flaming avant-gardist in the 1950s and early '60s, but has evolved a much simpler style, one of the first hints of which was the 1963 "Three Pieces in Olden Style." There is a bit of the repetitive momentum of minimalism here superimposed on old dance forms, and the result is very engaging.

The second piece is especially captivating, with the kind of spiraling, hovering lyrical line Marin Marais achieved in his remarkable "La Sonnerie de Sainte Genevieve," and propelled with the punchiness of a Percy Grainger clog dance.

Gorecki's "Amen," which completes the CD, consists of 16 repetitions of that single word, stark, powerful and spaced out, yet with tension and drama in every phrase, and superbly sung.

Another contemporary composer sadly neglected in the Western Hemisphere is the Finn Einojuhani Rautavaara. Now 61, he stands as an inventive and eclectic (in the best sense of the term) composer sharing some of the visionary and communicative powers of composers like Canada's Murray Schafer.

A new CD simply titled "Einojuhani Rautavaara" on Finlandia FACD 009 (54:27) contains three reissued works, giving a decent but far from comprehensive overview.

Earliest is the 1953 "A Requiem in Our Time" for 13 brass, which won the composer, then only 25, his first major award. The four brief liturgically titled movements are played by the Helsinki Philharmonic Brass conducted by Jorma Panula. It's an original work of widely varying dynamics and rhythmic pulse with an almost jazz-oriented variation on the traditional Dies Irae theme and a pleading, muted Lacrymosa to conclude.

"Cantus Arcticus" (1972) was written for the first commencement of the new Arctic University in Oulu, just south of the Arctic Circle. The instrumentation may sound gimmicky, orchestra and taped birds, but as performed by the Klemetti Institute Symphony Orchestra under Pertti Pekkanen it proves musically tasteful and wonderfully evocative, even in the second movement's introduction for solo birds.

For the most part it deftly balances the taped bird calls against wonderfully cushioning string sonorities of great textural contrast and lushness. If you liked Hovhaness' "And God Created Great Whales," you ought to love this.

A much grittier yet still basically lyrical work is the 1980 "Angel of Dusk," a concerto for double bass played in virtuoso fashion by Olli Kosonen with the Finnish Radio Symphony conducted by Leif Segerstam.

Dissonances are common but ultimately are swept aside by the single-mindedness of the keening bass, whose brilliance reaches a peak in the second movement's long, thrumming, chanting monologue. The finale is a gentler lullaby which gathers an ecstatic intensity and goes on to a synthesis with orchestra of more spikiness and vitality. This is the most artistically gripping bass concerto I've encountered.

Another accessible contemporary is Stephen Albert. His 1983 "Symphony: RiverRun," which won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize (National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Mstsislav Rostropovich), and 1979 song cycle "To Wake the Dead" (soprano Lucy Shelton and 20th Century Consort conducted by Christopher Kendall) have been released on Delos D/CD 1016 (61:10). Both works are responses to Joyce's "Finnegans Wake."

The symphony is never harsh on the ear nor less than beautifully crafted, but after the impressive first movement, "Rain Music," one begins to sense that Albert's musical personality is still a bit ambivalent -- a little Ives here, Mahler there, other composers peeking out from various places.

The earlier "To Wake the Dead" actually seems more of an artistic whole, with the musical line consistently reflecting the quirkiness of Joyce's vocal rhythms. Shelton's singing is exquisitely controlled, her pianissimos ravishing, and her intonation the envy of almost all practitioners of vocal art. But after a while I began to sense a certain coolness which soon translated to emotional detachment. To check this I pulled out the 1980 recording by Sheila Marie Allen and, sure enough, there was more blood coursing through its veins.

An even more populist composer, Morton Gould, completes our look at contemporaries. Now 75, Gould was recently honored by the re-release on Albany Records TROY 013-14 (2 CDs, 107:28) of seven Gould works from the Louisville Orchestra First Edition Series. They include "Housewarming," American Symphonette No. 2, "Symphony of Spirituals," "Flourishes and Galop," Viola Concerto, "Columbia" and "Soundings."

The influences that fuel Gould's imagination are so diverse that any collection of his work runs the risk of sounding like a pastiche. This release includes the famous, nay, ubiquitous Pavane (second movement of the Symphonette), serious works like "Soundings" and the Viola Concerto, and frivolities like "Flourishes and Galop," based on the trumpet call which summons horses to the post at Louisville's Churchill Downs.

Gould, Lawrence Leighton Smith and Jorge Mester share the conducting and the performances and recordings are mostly very good, with only a couple of questionable entries. This is the best Gould collection to come along, but to appreciate this remarkable musician most fully I'd recommend going through the set no more than two works at a time.