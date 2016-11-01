PLANS TO MODERNIZE RICH TO FIT THE 21ST CENTURY BUT THERE'S NO NEED TO THROW AWAY THE STADIUM

BUFFALO BILLS Owner Ralph C. Wilson has jolted Western New York with the notion that his football team will not play in 16-year-old Rich Stadium once its lease with Erie County runs out in 1998. The implication is that Wilson will want a new stadium if the ball club is to continue to be called the Buffalo Bills.

Clearly, the Bills are a community asset. Their games are fun to attend. The team brings visitors to the Buffalo area and results in national attention for a medium-sized region. But a new stadium is not necessary. Even in a throwaway society, junking a sports stadium 25 years after it was built is an outrageous idea.

A new stadium should not really be the issue anyway. It is best that Wilson's comments about Rich Stadium be viewed by county officials and Bills customers and fans as an early salvo in the lease negotiations that will have to take place long before the 1998 expiration date. Part of those negotiations certainly should be renovation and modernization steps to make Rich a stadium for the 21st Century.

The county and the team might well adopt the approach City Hall and the Buffalo Sabres hockey team have taken in their negotiations over the Memorial Auditorium lease that expires next year. Consultants hired by both the city and the team examined the 50-year-old Aud for potential improvements to a still-sturdy building. Discussions are being conducted in what has been a spirit of cooperation so far. Threats to move have been limited to occasional fleeting references to that nice arena in Hamilton, Ont., that has no National Hockey League team.

Nine years is a long time, but it behooves

county officials to look that far ahead and begin exploratory talks with the Bills. The Buffalo area and the Buffalo Bills have been good to each other and good for each other. The partnership should not be risked by county indifference.

In the bargaining, the county does not have an outstanding hand to play. Many United States cities, plus Montreal, are interested in landing a National Football League franchise. For better or for worse, an NFL team puts a place on the map. For the legions of football fans, it makes a locality a better place to live.

All of this makes Wilson's franchise more valuable and puts the good negotiating cards in his hands when he sits down with county officials. They will have to recognize that. Being politicians, they also know they don't want to be branded as "the ones who lost the Bills."

Through the years, Wilson has made known his unhappiness with a lease he has called "one of the most onerous" in pro football. He does not like it, for instance, that the Bills are responsible for ordinary maintenance, repair and replacement work at Rich. The Bills also are responsible for around-the-clock security. Team management is distressed that the team and the county split only 26.1 percent of the massive food concession revenue. The concessionaire gets the rest of the money.

All of that is grist for the mill, matters to be negotiated in a lease renewal. It is not too early for the county and the Bills to start exploring what that lease might be like and what needs to be done to make Rich the right place to watch football in the year 2000 and beyond.