GRIFFIN STANCE ALTERS DEBATES ONE CANCELED, ONE REVISED AS THE MAYOR STAYS AWAY

One proposed debate has been scrapped and another restructured because Mayor Griffin has declined to participate.

Susan W. Russ, executive director of Leadership Buffalo, said Wednesday that a mayoral debate scheduled for next Thursday in the auditorium of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library has been canceled because Griffin would not participate.

The sponsors also had included Buffalo 2000, the Theater District Association and Women for Downtown. Members of the four organizations are civic and community leaders committed to improving the quality of life in Buffalo.

Ms. Russ said the groups will try again to promote a debate among mayoral candidates after the Sept. 12 primary election.

Meanwhile, WKBW-TV (Channel 7), which had planned to air an hourlong mayoral debate at 7 tonight, has modified the program to a 30-minute forum because Griffin has declined to take part.

The forum will feature two other Democratic mayoral candidates, William B. Hoyt and Wilbur P. Trammell, according to Nancy Sanders, assistant news director. Hoyt and Trammell will be questioned by Sarah Norat-Phillips, the station's program and public-affairs director, and Keith Radford, a news anchor, and will take telephone calls from the viewing audience.

The only live television debate in which Griffin has agreed to participate before the primary election is scheduled for Sept. 5 at Canisius College.