LOCAL SCENE

Four Western New Yorkers fared well in the Masters National Cycling Championships at Harriman State Park.

Larry Reade of Cheektowaga placed second in the 55-59 age group 40-kilometer time trials with a time of one hour, 4 minutes, 42 seconds, while Spencer Busch of Amherst finished third in the 60-64 40-K with a time of 1:09.21.

Barbara Reade of Cheektowaga was fourth in the women's 50-54 40-K in 1:26.10, and Paul Dickson of East Aurora took fifth in the 70-74 10-K race in 21:39.

Four Buffalo runners, who compete for the Stotans Running Club, placed in the Virgil Mountain 21.1-mile Trail Run, near Cortland.

Peter Yacobucci was fourth in 2:50.10, Jason Cavall finished eighth with a time of 2:58.05, Sean Kelly took 25th in 3:17.30 and David Cavall was 26th in 3:17.32.