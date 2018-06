Frank Delia, president of the Delia Car Corp., has opened an Isuzu car and truck franchise at 1500 Niagara Falls Blvd., the same location as the Delia Volkswagen Inc. About ten new jobs will be added in the first year of the Isuzu operation, Delia said.

Delia Corp. employs over 200, offers 12 different car lines, featuring General Motors and Chrysler products, at locations in Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and East Aurora.