TOWN DEFEATS PLAN TO MONITOR GASOLINE USE

The Town Board Monday in a 4-1 vote defeated a proposal to install a $6,000 card inventory-control system to monitor gasoline use by town vehicles.

The card-control system would have replaced a key system. Supervisor James A. Sacco cast the only vote in favor of the new system.

New gasoline tanks are being installed near the Town Hall at 7105 Lockport Road.

Deputy Highway Superintendent Michael Moyer noted Niagara Falls officials installed a card system and "are very happy with it, but they have a lot more cars." With a card system, those using town vehicles would have a card that would record the amount of gasoline used and when it was obtained. Currently, each department has a key and often, one department uses another department's key, Moyer said.

Councilwoman Barbara L. Maruca said she does not believe fuel is being pilfered now or there will be any pilfering in the future.

The board Monday authorized town engineers to install a fire-suppression system in the new gasoline tanks.