SYRACUSE U SCHOLARSHIPS TO HONOR AIR CRASH VICTIMS

Syracuse University will select two students each year from Lockerbie, Scotland, for scholarships to the school in memory of the 35 Syracuse students who died in the crash of a Pan Am Boeing 747 near the Scottish village in December.

Lockerbie Academy has 800 students ages 12 through 18. One of its students was killed when Flight 103 exploded and crashed in Lockerbie; another lost his whole family in the tragedy. Students eligible for the program will attend Syracuse for one academic year, then return to enter a university in Scotland, Blake said.