AUD TO HOST 2 NBA GAMES

Michael Jordan is coming to Memorial Auditorium.

So are Patrick Ewing, Mark Jackson and Ron Harper.

Those are the keynote NBA stars scheduled to make preseason appearances in Buffalo as the city hosts a pair of games this October, it was announced Friday by Sports Productions, Inc., of Winchester, Va.

Ewing and Jackson will lead the New York Knicks against Harper and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first contest on Saturday, Oct. 14. On Thursday, Oct. 26, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls will battle the Miami Heat.

Both games are 7:30 starts. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Last year, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Jersey Nets in a preseason contest attended by more than 15,000 fans at the Aud.