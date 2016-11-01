BIG BUCKS AVAILABLE IN LAKE ERIE EVENT $45,000 IN CASH GIVEN AWAY SO FAR IN WALLYTHON TOURNAMENT

The fifth annual Lake Erie International runs Thursday through Sunday with a prize purse of $75,000.

The largest walleye caught will win its captor the grand prize of a fully-rigged fishing boat package worth $21,000, and the four first-place finishers in walleye, bass, trout and salmon divisions each will take home $1,200, with a draw among them for a $4,000 cash purse.

There will be scads of lesser cash and tackle prizes, and daily "big fish" awards at each of the 11 weigh-in stations, along with daily blind drawings for prizes among all the fish entered that day.

The entry fee is $13 until Monday, $15 from Tuesday on.

Remember Wallython?

For a $5 entry you could win cash: $50 for a 9-pound fish, $150 for 10-pounder, $1,000 for a 12-pounder, and so on. Sponsored, tagged fish can be worth $1,000 each.

So far, Howard Lux of Randolph and Patricia Beyers of Alden are $1,000 richer for having caught a tagged walleye in this event, and some 500 others have collected a total of $45,000 in cash for catching "lunkers" that went over the various weight limits.

"We had several $1,000 lunkers caught," said Wallython spokesperson Shirley Hopper. "Those were 12 pounders. We've never weighed a 15-pound walleye yet. But anyone registered who catches one will get a $5,000 check."

The contest ends Tuesday.

Would you like to learn how to be a better nature and wildlife photographer while vacationing in the Adirondacks?

Mark Kurtz, an accomplished professional who does a ton of work for a number of North County clients, teaches his craft at the new Adirondack Park Visitor Interpretive Center at Paul Smiths College.

Wednesday evenings through August he will offer a short session on nature photography and he will teach a three-day workshop Aug. 22-24 at the center.

For information, call the center at 518-327-3000.

Club news

West Falls Conservation Society will hold its family picnic next Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. Members can call 655-4715 for details.

Hiking/nature

The Foothills Trail Club will hold a mini-hike Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at UB's North campus. Call leader Fred Vanderbles (839-0975) for details.

Shooting sports

Entries are still available for the first New York State "Top Gun" action shooting competition, scheduled Aug. 12-13 at the Canandaigua Sportsman's Club. This is a combined-score event comprised of "bowling pin" matches for shotgun and pistol, and falling plate and bull's-eye pistol events. The best overall score gets $1,000 in cash and a new Beretta 92-F pistol.

In all, $10,000 in prizes is available. Call Gary Perryman at Creekside Gun Shop (1-657-6131) for sign-up.

NOTE: Send items 15 days in advance to Outdoors Notebook, c/o Michael Levy, The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.