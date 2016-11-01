VIDEO VERITE TURN ON CHANNEL 58 AND YOU'RE LIKELY TO COME FACE TO FACE WITH REAL LIFE.

THEY'RE REINVENTING television on Channel 58. Buffalo's first low-powered telecaster, on the air officially for less than three months, is a happy throwback to the tube's adventurous early years, both in spirit and in programming.

Spending time with it is like entering a parallel universe of video. The familiar landmarks are there -- the game shows, the talk shows, the soap operas, the music videos, the documentaries and the movies -- but the names and faces are new.

In instances where the names and faces are familiar, it's the setting that's different. For instance, here's Buffalo's Common Council, not in prepackaged sound bites, but in the full sprawl of real-life debate, videotaped and replayed on alternate Tuesday nights. Ditto for the county Legislature on alternate Thursday nights.

Turning the cameras on the home community is one of the missions of low-powered television (LPTV), here and across the nation. That's what the Federal Communications Commission had in mind when it created this new division of broadcast frequencies.

The FCC also wanted to increase viewing choices. As a result, LPTV is emerging as a lively alternative arena for video professionals.

It's likely to become even livelier in the next few years as more LPTV stations come on the air. Currently, only about one-third of the available channels are in operation. Buffalo is scheduled to get one more -- Channel 67, which has been assigned to a minority businesswoman from Denver and which was supposed to start broadcasting a test pattern a month ago.

Channel 58 is owned by Citizens Television, whose president is consumer advocate Ralph Nader. Nader's social concerns show up in subtle ways on the station, not only in what is broadcast, but also in what isn't.

What Nader doesn't accept are video evangelists, commercials for "900" telephone numbers, home shopping services and violence. What he wants is lots of locally produced programming.

"He wants everybody's face on TV," says general manager Deborah Heisler, who holds a master's degree in communications from the University at Buffalo. "If we do it, we'll have a big audience because everybody will be watching to see themselves."

First, however, they'll have to tune it in. Channel 58's transmitter is well-placed -- it's atop the 40-story Marine Midland Center downtown. What's more, it broadcasts 24 hours a day.

But its signal isn't very strong. Coverage is best in Buffalo and its nearest suburbs. Like television in the old days, it requires some antenna adjusting. To help, the station soon will be offering (at cost) a special antenna developed to improve reception of LPTV.

One place Channel 58 isn't found is on cable. At least not yet.

"We've been telling people to tune us in on their extra set that isn't hooked up to the cable system," Ms. Heisler says. "One of our viewers called up and suggested running the cable service into the VCR and putting the antenna back on the TV set.

"We've talked with TCI about going on their system," she adds. "We offered to go on overnight on Channel 10 until they had a place for us. Typically, it takes 18 months to get on cable."

"Both TCI and Adelphia like our programming," says general sales manager Bruce Alesse, who also has a master's degree in communications from UB. "They've been very supportive. But we have to build up public interest."

A big step in that direction came this week when The Buffalo News began including the station in its television schedule grids. It appears in the paper under the call letters W58AV, in accordance with the FCC designation. On air, the station calls itself WBCT-TV (for Buffalo Community Television). Those call letters are registered in New York State, but they can't be adopted formally because a station in Connecticut already is using them.

As for community programming, Ms. Heisler says the station's goal is 25 percent local production, although the current schedule has attained only about half that amount. What's on the air already, however, is remarkably diverse.

There's "UB Today," with WBFO-FM's Bruce Allen interviewing notable university people; a fishing show called "Outdoor Scene," hosted by Joe Ognibene; the Niagara Frontier Folk Art Council's "Multicultural Ethnic Showcase," hosted by Eugene Hegedus of WHLD; "World Affairs" with guest lecturers from the Buffalo Council on World Affairs; "Rhythm Buffalo With Polla," with singer Polla Milligan interviewing people on the local music scene, and "USA Real Estate," a video tour of homes for sale hosted by actor and UB theater professor Saul Elkin. In the works is a cooking show with Ken Kerber of "AM Buffalo."

In addition to the Common Council and County Legislature meetings, there's "The Fireside Chat With the Mayor," a half-hour with Mayor Griffin that precedes the Council telecast.

"He gets on and talks," Ms. Heisler says. "That was the deal. No interview questions. Bruce and I usually go down to his office and shoot it."

Channel 58 also sends its cameras out to special events like the Friendship Festival and the recent rowing regatta.

"The coach of the winning boys' rowing team interviewed all his rowers," Ms. Heisler says. "Instead of having a mediator who acts on behalf of the station, we have the people talk directly. They watch TV. They know how to do it.

"If you can find somebody who's an expert, they can pull it off. They even know how to pass the mike back and forth when they're interviewing.

"We want people in the community to tell people what's going on. It's a difficult concept because people are so used to mediators."

Occasionally a video professional shows up on Channel 58. "Media Magazine," one of the rare local programs not produced by the station staff, features TV sportscaster Clip Smith.

"We offered Medaille College a chance to produce a show in our studio," Ms. Heisler says, "and they brought Clip in as host. He said he'd help us out any way he could. 'Media Magazine' has been very interesting for us because it's brought people from all the other TV stations into our studios. You don't usually get to walk into somebody else's master control."

Medaille College also is Channel 58's landlord. The station rents a tiny office in the college's white-pillared house on Agazziz Circle and, across the parking lot, has a small shed for its studio and control room.

Staff at Channel 58 totals 11, five of them part time, though part-timers sometimes come close to working full-time hours. In addition to running the office, monitoring the signal, inserting commercials and bringing in programming from satellite, they also produce virtually all the local shows and the local commercials.

"We wind up working 16 to 18 hours a day," Ms. Heisler says. "Bruce and I pretty much do what has to be done."

TO BRING IN LOCAL commercials, the station is telemarketing, with phone callers looking primarily to small-business persons who may not have advertised on television before. The resulting film footage suggests that a new generation of Buffalo video pitchmen is about to be born.

"We're non-profit," Ms. Heisler says, "but we have to be commercial. Ralph Nader says we have to pay for ourselves. Fortunately, our overhead is quite a bit lower than the other stations'."

The syndicated programs that make up the bulk of Channel 58's schedule are paid for by the national commercials they carry. The station draws outside programming primarily from two areas -- the National College Television service and international programming.

NATIONAL COLLEGE Television offers a free-spirited set of shows with a collegiate flavor. There's a pair of soap operas called "General College" and "University." There's a show like "The Newlywed Game" called "The Roommate Game." There's "Healthy State," an exercise show. There's "Rock U," a midafternoon music video program, plus video shows of dance music, blues, reggae and country-rock. There's comedy and "Adult Cartoons," which revisits classics of animation.

"We picked up National College Television because nobody was doing it here," Ms. Heisler explains. "In other parts of the country, it's seen in colleges and on cable systems. We pick programs just like everybody else. We call the distributors and see what's available in the market.

"When I first started here, a lot of the programming wasn't available to low-power stations, but that's changed in a year. There are a lot of new services."

International programming includes Japanese-produced news and business shows, plus a language instruction segment. "France Today" is high-tech and unpredictable. Both sides of the apartheid issue get their say in "South Africa Now" and "Inside South Africa." There's "European Business Weekly," produced in Holland, and a Spanish-language talk show from Geraldo Rivera's producer. What's more, there's a program from the Soviet Union called "Moscow Meridian."

"Each of these shows has a different flavor," Ms. Heisler says. " 'Moscow Meridian' is very bare-bones. They try to crack a few jokes. It's what you'd picture a Russian TV show to be like and even though it's propaganda, it's interesting to see what Soviet people watch. I learn a lot from it."

"What we're doing is not typical," Alesse says. "Most of the programming in the U.S. is domestic and most of our programming goes from here to Europe. It's rare that it goes the other way around. Seeing international programming is like experiencing the global village. Ralph Nader likes that idea."

Channel 58 may be Buffalo's first LPTV station, but it's not the first in Western New York. That distinction belongs to W20AB, Channel 20 in Olean, which went on the air around Christmas 1986.

OWNED BY OLEAN businessman Charles Bordanaro, whose family built the city's Palace Theater, it has studios on the second floor of the theater and, like Channel 58, it broadcasts 24 hours a day. Since 85 percent of Olean residents have cable television, W20AB wasn't widely received until Warner Cable added it to the system in June 1988.

"The city fathers believed in low-power television because there was no local access channel," says Ron Nicholas, a former radio disc jockey and newsman who was a producer there during its first two years. "They had to put a lot of pressure on Warner before we got on. But until we came along, there was no real local coverage. The only time the Buffalo stations came down was if the city was blowing up.

"With low-power television you have a chance to get into the community," he adds. "What you do is remove the mystique of television. Lately, instead of calling LPTV 'low-power,' people have been calling it 'locally produced.' I think it's where FM radio was in 1960."