'MAN WITH PLASTIC SANDWICH' DELIVERS LESS THAN FILLING FARE

Dinner theater is an acquired taste, like lawn ornaments that play "Lara's Theme."

This is not "Antigone." Attend at your own risk. If you've loved it before, you will no doubt love it again and again. If you don't like it, stay home and leave these people alone with their cravings.

In reviewing the production of "The Man With the Plastic Sandwich" at Desiderio's Dinner Theater, there can be no talk of the intellectual content of the script. This is well and good because theater critics are too hung up on the literary message anyway and, secondly, there is none.

Nor can we speak of that French mundanety, the "well-made play" because playwright Roger Karshner hasn't written a play so much as a trio of dialogues between an out-of-work engineer and three terribly intrusive citizen-angels. During this poor soul's darkest hour, the job of the gang of three is to deliver chirpy, upbeat messages with the earnestness of Andy Hardy.

"The Man" is something of a working-class morality play known on the circuit as a play "in the style of Neil Simon." That means it is less satirical, but involves much more sexual play and pun. The humor is broad and relies more heavily upon the delivery to be effective, because the script isn't as subtly nasty as Simon can be.

It is a play almost fundamentally religious in the stridency of its message and requires only that you identify with how it feels to be rejected by the stinking American economic system on the basis of being older than Christie Brinkley.

John Buscaglia stars here as the poor soul, Walter Price, canned after 20 years in the same job. He goes to the park to rest, read want ads and practice his new pitch as a hot tub salesman. Here he meets three galling goofballs.

First there is Ellie, a free-spirited legal secretary played with relentless good humor by Lisa Ludwig. She does this role like Betty Grable squared, and you'll either find her adorable or want to strangle her within three minutes. Perhaps Ludwig could use a real character around which to wrap her considerable energy; perhaps this one calls for more subtlety. In either case, it's a 500-watt performance in a 25-watt part, which manages to work out since this is a cartoon play.

Next comes the erudite bum, Haley. Here Tim Regan has the difficult task of convincing us that he was a wealthy businessman who "prefers" (mind you) life as a derelict who eats garbage. This is a low proletarian proposition. No one else would believe it for a minute or would want you to. Regan does remarkably with this utterly impossible task and these absolutely unbelievable lines, and manages to haul in quite a few laughs along the way.

As "wisdom," he wisely convinces Walter that his monetary needs are whimsical and then abruptly disappears into a cloud of somebody else's half-eaten lunches. Is Walter stupid?

In comes Lenore, a hooker played by Claudia Catalano. This is the best skit of the lot, relying as it does on Buscaglia's outstanding ability to play outraged virgin to the hoydenish tramp.

Catalano brings the quality of good-humored burlesque to what I can only call a hackneyed role and milks it for every laugh possible. The audience went nuts, and the men clearly liked Catalano's body, wrapped as it was in a stretchy black knit atop spiked red heels.

Because I've snarled and snapped at Desiderio's sets in the past, I must say that in this case, Regan's scene design is pleasant and appropriate. The direction by Jay Desiderio is good here, given the material.

Performances will continue into September. See the Gusto calender for dates.

