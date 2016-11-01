FALLS MAN IS ARRESTED IN DETENTION OF 2 GIRLS

A Niagara Falls man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with having held two 15-year-old Lockport girls against their will from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Isaac Drake, 45, of 820 Cedar Ave. was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was to be arraigned today. Detective Alan Brooks said the incident occurred June 14 at Drake's Cedar Avenue address. The victims also told police they were forced to drink alcoholic beverages.

Two other suspects -- one, Drake's son Tyrone, 16, of 15th Street and the other, Daniel Brown, 18, of 16th Street -- were arrested earlier on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual misconduct.