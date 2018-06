Cynthia Dale Frances Russell, daughter of Dr. Peter D. Russell of Eggertsville and Carol Littlebrant of Perrysburg, exchanged marriage vows July 3 with James Thomas Rinehart Jr. aboard the Commodore Hornblower in San Francisco Bay, Calif. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rinehart of Demopolis, Ala. The couple are at home in Napa, Calif., and plan a trip to Australia and New Zealand in the fall.