STATE-SPONSORED GAMBLING CHEATS POOR

If you don't have the guts to tax the people who have big money, then sucker nickels and dimes away from the masses who only dream of having money.

That seems to be the theme song of officials in 28 states and the District of Columbia who have established official lotteries that pay out news-making millions on occasion to a very few lucky people while taking billions daily from those who still think there's a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow.

Pete Rose, recently the most celebrated gambler in America, must be rejoicing that the state of Oregon has taken him off the front pages by announcing that the Oregon Lottery Commission has voted 5 to 0 to begin a weekly scheme under which people can bet on National Football League games. A bettor can pick four games, using the point spread, and get $8 back for $1 bet if he gets all four games right. Pick 14 games right and the payoff on a dollar bet would be $8,000.

Spokesmen for the NFL, backed by the professional basketball and baseball people, are screaming that Oregon and the states sure to follow are going to ruin the integrity of professional sports, leaving everywhere the impression that the crooked lords of gambling always have the "fix" in.

That argument doesn't move me. Professional sports is playing footsie with gamblers, including the pros and those of us who poke a buck or two into office pools, when the NFL must tell in advance which players are injured to the point that they probably will play, are doubtful or definitely won't play in an upcoming game. The NFL in effect tells the gambling industry what the point spread ought to be. That is also information for the gamblers in Nevada which, till this Oregon gambit, has been the only state where you can bet "legally" on football, baseball, hockey and basketball games.

What really bothers me is that lotteries and other state-sponsored gambling schemes have become the preferred copout tool for lawmakers who don't have the guts to levy taxes or push bond issues that are essential to properly educating, giving health care to, or otherwise meeting the needs of their states' children, aged, indigent, or others.

A lot of states claim that lotteries provide desperately needed money for public education. Oregon says its football-bets scheme will provide $4 million to $9 million a year for the athletic programs of the state's universities and colleges.

Is it worth it when we see that gambling becomes perhaps the most regressive, unfair system of taxation on the American landscape? It means ripping off the poor, who are most inclined to squander money they need for food and shelter, to chase that fortune at the end of the rainbow.

Can we afford the lotteries, considering the fact that Gambler's Anonymous says five to eight million Americans have lost control and become compulsive gamblers -- in state lotteries and the casinos and card games that proliferate wildly? Has anyone compared the cost of caring for the families of compulsive gamblers with the revenues states get from encouraging gambling?

The National Football League and other professional sports organizations probably have no legal way to stop Oregon, or any other state, from legalizing betting on any professional sport. But organized football, basketball, baseball or whatever would protect the integrity of their games if they abandoned the business of broadcasting in advance who the starting quarterback or pitcher will be, or which great running back or wide receiver injured his knee two days before kickoff.

Why can't we just let the professional gamblers squirm as we go to the stadiums knowing that what we'll see is what we get, game after game after game?

Now, that may not produce the kind of fever that sent hundreds of thousands of people driving across the Pennsylvania line when that state lottery was about to give out mind-boggling millions, or the what-the-hell daring that caused one of my relatives to plunk down $5 on the wild chance of winning $40 million in the District of Columbia lottery.

I'm no crusader against gambling. I've matched pennies, shot craps for dollars and played poker for sums that seemed gargantuan during my government-official impecunious years.