SLAUGHTER VOICES CONCERN OVER 1990 CENSUS COUNT

Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, D-Fairport, on Monday voiced concern that the 1990 Census could undercount New York State's population and cost the state representation in Congress.

She told a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Census and Population she is worried that present methods could result in undercounting the state's homeless, "whose numbers have increased dramatically since 1980."

Rep. Slaughter noted the state was undercounted by 422,000 in 1980, adding that if the official census figures were 23,062 lower an additional seat in the House of Representatives would have been lost.

The state's delegation in the House fell from 38 to 34 members as a result of the 1980 reapportionment. Estimates are the state will lose between three and five more House seats in the 1990 Census.

Mrs. Slaughter urged the subcommittee to favorably report her bill requiring a statistical correction of the 1990 census.

Her testimony reflects growing concerns in New York about the coming loss of seats in the House. Two weeks ago, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., waged a losing floor fight to ensure that all aliens, including illegal ones, were counted in 1990.