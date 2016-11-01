HEARING SET FOR HUSBAND IN WIFE'S KILLING

A preliminary hearing on a charge of second-degree murder against Kenneth P. Prell, 69, in the strangulation death of his wife, Dorothy, 67, has been set for 2 p.m. Aug. 3 in Cheektowaga Town Court.

Prell pleaded innocent when arraigned Thursday before Justice Dennis J. Ciotuszynski, who ordered an examination by the Erie County Forensic Mental Health Clinic. Mrs. Prell was found dead Thursday morning in the couple's home at 164 W. Grand Blvd.