PATRICIA PHILIPPS, GOP COMMITTEEWOMAN

Patricia A. Philipps of Angola, a Republican Party committeewoman in the Town of Evans, died Sunday (July 23, 1989) in Millard Fillmore Hospital. She was 54.

Born in Buffalo, the former Patricia Maurin graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and St. Mary of the Woods College in Indiana. She had been an actress with a touring group, the Auburn Players.

Mrs. Philipps was active with the Canisius College Scholarship Associates and the Catholic Youth Organization at Christ the King Catholic Church in Snyder. She also was a volunteer at Roswell Park Memorial Institute and a former member of the Evans Garden Club.

Prayers will be said at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in her home at 316 Lakeside Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola.

Survivors include her husband, Gerard P.; five daughters, Amy Waring, Ellen Conrad and Katherine, all of Angola, Sally Phelps of Worcester, Mass., and Eileen of Rochester; two sons, Michael of Middleton, Conn., and Matthew of Angola, and five grandchildren.