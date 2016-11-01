IF TIME AND WARNER MERGE, PARAMOUNT MAY BACK DOWN

WILL HE, or won't he?

The "he" here is Martin Davis, chairman of Paramount Communications, and the biggest question gnawing at the wallets of Wall Street speculators right now is whether Davis will shoot the works by trying to acquire both Time Inc. and Warner Communications in what would be a $30 billion transaction.

Earlier this month Chancellor William T. Allen in Delaware Chancery Court sided with Time Inc. by allowing it to go ahead with its acquisition of Warner Communications. Time and Warner had wanted to merge in a stock swap but that plan was scrapped after Paramount Communications upset the arrangements by making what ended up being a $200 a share offer for Time.

Allen's decision is being appealed this coming week, but the guessing on Wall Street is that the Delaware Supreme Court will back Allen and permit Time and Warner to mate. So the question becomes: After Paramount loses in the higher court, will Davis decide to go after the combined Time-Warner company? Sources close to the Paramount-Time-Warner fiasco say there is only a slim chance that Paramount will try to buy both Warner and Time.

But Wall Street's legion of speculators apparently think Paramount will. The speculators think Davis wouldn't give up this easily. They think Davis will find himself a partner to split the $30 billion cost.

If the street believed Paramount was giving up, Time's stock could be down another $20 a share or so. Last week it was trading in the high $130s.

Davis, as well as Paramount Communications, is mum on the whole

question of whether it will try to acquire Time and Warner. (Paramount could ruin its court appeal by letting the cat out of the bag.)

Here's what is known so far. In a deposition before the Delaware court, Davis is reported to have said that he hadn't decided whether Paramount would go for the combined company. (The deposition, however, is still secret, so Davis' entire statement isn't really known.)

Up to that point the situation was clearcut. Davis had a decision to make.

After that, however, things got rather murky. A few days after Davis was deposed in court, Paramount said that a Time-Warner deal effectively pre

cludes any bidder at all, and absolutely precludes any bidder at a price anywhere near $200 a share. "And that includes us."

Huh! What does that mean?

Does it mean that Paramount won't bid? Or does it mean that Paramount will simply wait for Time's stock to fall in price after it combines with Warner (as it has already done) and then go after Time-Warner at something considerably less than $200 a share.

Here's what Wall Street sources working on the Time-Warner-Paramount situation think.

"Paramount has never absolutely slammed the door (on a bid for Time-Warner)," said one Wall Street source close to the situation. "But they have hinted that it is highly unlikely."

Said another source familiar with the situation: "Davis tends not to shut doors unnecessarily." No comment, he says, to the specific question of whether Davis is considering a bid for Time-Warner.

Source number one, however, says that it is his personal view that there is only a 5 percent to 10 percent chance that Davis will decide to pursue the Time-Warner acquisition, whose $30 billion price tag would include the assumption of up to $15 billion in debt that Time will take on when it acquires Warner.

"I don't think there is any way to suggest at this point that it's a serious option," added the source. "It's a theoretical option only."

Even if Paramount did decide to go after Time-Warner, another source says it is unlikely that the newly-formed company would sit back and watch without taking action.

For one thing, Time borrowed nearly $28 billion to complete the Warner acquisition, which is twice what it needs even if it decided to pay $70 cash for all of Warner's stock.

The borrowings are four times what Time would need to acquire Warner if it decides to pay cash for only 100 million of Warner's shares and exchange the other 100 million for stock.

This source suggests that it might come down to Time playing dueling bankrolls with Paramount. "I don't believe Martin Davis has gone away yet. I haven't seen any white flags," he said, adding that Time might have to outbid Paramount for Time's own stock when all is said and done.

Even if you are only a casual follower of the Coca Cola Co. you have probably heard that the Atlanta soft drink giant has had enough of the entertainment business.

Coke bought Columbia Pictures, the movie studio that made the infamous Ishtar movie in 1987, during the late 1970s. But Coke sold 51 percent of the company to the public a few years ago and has been widely rumored to be ready to give up the remaining 49 percent to the right bidder.

"My gut feeling is a large company from the Far East would pay a fairly large price" for Columbia Pictures, says Joseph Doyle, an analyst with Smith Barney & Company. Two names being mentioned recently as potential buyers are Sony Corp. and Mitsubishi Corp.

Meanwhile, Coke's business has been doing what Coke's business always does -- growing. Joseph Frazzano of Oppenheimer & Co., for instance, thinks Coke will earn $3.40 a share this year, compared with $2.85 a share in 1988. Its earnings in 1990 will rise by about the same amount, Frazzano says.

Lately, however, the company's profits have been growing faster in Europe than in the United States.

The only thing exciting about Coke these days, in fact, is the situation at Columbia Pictures. Frazzano says Coke has never said it is interested in selling Columbia Pictures. "They've said that there is a lot of interest from other companies in buying it. But for the right price they might be talked into selling it," Frazzano adds.

The right price the analysts say would probably be in the high $20s. The stock was mired in the low $20s last week, and even that was 75 percent higher than the stock's level at the beginning of this year.

There is one other mystery surrounding Coca Cola these days. A usually reliable Wall Street source of mine swears that Coke recently purchased 3 percent of Paramount Communications, the entertainment company that is trying to by Time Inc.

The source's story couldn't be confirmed independently. But if true, it would mean that Coke isn't really down on the entertainment business. It is simply down its entry in that business, Columbia Pictures.

Here's one last idea on where to find hidden corporate assets that, once discovered, could lead to takeover attempts.

Kenneth Hackel of Systematic Financial Management, Fort Lee, N.J. says a company's assets sometimes get hidden inadvertently in overspending. If a company spends too much in one year on capital improvements, Hackel says a raider might see this and, realizing the company's profits and stocks are being abnormally depressed by this spending, initiate an attack on that company.

Hackel, in fact, claims that there is a "very high correlation" between companies whose spending has risen to abnormal levels and those taken over.

Among the companies that recently showed up on Hackel's list as having abnormally high spending are: H.B.Fuller Co., Rohm & Haas Co., V.F. Corporation, Lance Inc, Bristol-Myers, Emerson Electric, Hillenbrand Industries and Melville Corp.

In the case of H.B. Fuller, Hackel says the Minneapolis-based specialty chemical company spent $40.2 million last year on capital expenditures. It averaged just $24.3 million in capital spending in the previous four years.

Hackel says that after allowing for what he considers to be "normal" capital spending growth, he estimates that H.B. Fuller's "excess" capital spending was $7.9 million.

A raider could cut capital spending, improve the company's earnings and stock price and thus tap another "hidden" corporate asset.

John Crudele is a financial columnist for the New YorkPost.