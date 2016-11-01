DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASSES SET IN TOWN OF HAMBURG

The Town of Hamburg senior Services Department will sponsor two American Association of Retired Persons 55/Alive Defensive Driving Courses for residents 50 years old and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9 in Hamburg Town Hall. Evening classes will be be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16.

There is a $10 fee, and successful completion of the course qualifies one for a 10 percent discount on liability and collision insurance and a three-point reduction on one's driver's license for moving violations.