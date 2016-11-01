CORRECTIONS

U.S. export regulations do not require licenses for most high-technology goods exported to Canada. Due to an editing error, The Buffalo News Saturday in a report on the arrests of three men linked to a scheme to sell computer equipment to the Soviet Union, incorrectly attributed this favored status to the new free-trade agreement.

Also, John Townsend was misidentified in a photograph caption.

Man on Moon, works by Gary Stanford, will be exhibited from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Carnegie Cultural Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. The times were listed incorrectly in Friday's Gusto.

An illustrated talk about the 1989 Iditerod dog-sled races will occur at 1 p.m. next Sunday at the Grand Island Nike Base on Whitehaven Road. The date was reported incorrectly in Saturday's editions of The Buffalo News.