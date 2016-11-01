TOOL FIRM TO EXPAND HERE

Orchard Park-based North American Carbide says it plans to double its current local work force of 34 within 18 months largely as the result of moving equipment from its Traverse City, Mich., plant.

Robert Gralke, general manager of the company, said new equipment will require an addition to the plant at 3860 California Road and will mean immediate hiring of an additional 3 new workers.

The equipment expands the company's ability to make cutting tools for industry. Gralke said it will enable the company to grow from a firm supplying regional needs largely to auto plants in New York, Michigan and Ohio to a national company.