HOYT BLAMES GRIFFIN FOR HUD FUND FREEZE

Assemblyman William B. Hoyt Friday assailed Mayor Griffin for running a "shadow government" -- three City Hall corporations whose federal funding has been frozen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Hoyt, the endorsed candidate for mayor in the Sept. 4 Democratic primary, called on Griffin "to open the books . . . and give a full explanation of what he's done to put this money in jeopardy."

"This is taxpayers' money. . . . We ought to know what Mayor Griffin is hiding. It's about time we found out," Hoyt said at a news conference outside Griffin's office in City Hall.

"C'mon Jimmy. Open up," Hoyt said at one point. Griffin did not happen by during the press gathering, however.

The development companies are Development Downtown Inc., the Buffalo Neighborhood Revitalization Corp. and the Buffalo Enterprise Development Corp. Griffin is the board chairman of all three.

Meanwhile, development officials in City Hall said Friday they are unaware of any attempt to freeze federal aid to the city.

"As far as I know, there's been no HUD action," said Charles Rosenow, president of two of the three development companies.

Rosenow said HUD has not informed the city of any action. In fact, in recent weeks the agency has approved the use of $21.6 million in federal aid for three development projects.

The HUD aid includes a $10 million loan for the Key Towers office project, an $8 million loan for the proposed Journey's End hotel and a $3.6 million loan for an expansion of the Curtis Screw Co.

"I think this whole thing is being blown out of proportion," said Laurence K. Rubin, the city's community development commissioner.

Rosenow and Rubin said the "special conditions" set by HUD are nothing out of the ordinary and are part of the government's normal monitoring process.

Rubin said he is unsure how much federal aid might be involved in HUD's action or what programs and projects might be affected.

He said the action could affect the city's 1989-90 community development block grant, which amounts to $16.2 million.

Speaking of the frozen funds, Hoyt said: "Unfortunately, the City of Buffalo can't spend this money now because these corporations -- this shadow government -- can't explain to the satisfaction of HUD that these funds are being spent on the things they were intended for."

Hoyt said, if elected mayor, "the workings of these corporations will be an open book. And as the man in charge, I'll stand ready to explain every loan, ever dollar spent, every deal -- to HUD, the Common Council, the comptroller and particularly to the public."