ELMA OKS SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS, LIFTS MORATORIUM

The Elma Town Board has lifted a moratorium on subdivision construction after unanimously adopting an updated set of subdivision regulations.

The new regulations, reviewed for several months, are available for review in Town Hall.

The Town Board reminded local developer Carmen Marrano, a partner in the Pond Brook town-house development on Bowen Road, that the town will give him a permit to remove only 550 cubic yards of soil from his construction site. The board warned Marrano that he must not include any topsoil in the removal. Town regulations stipulate that all topsoil must remain at building sites to return them to their original condition. Marrano had previously removed 200 cubic yards of material that town officials said may or may not have contained topsoil.

Town Engineer James Wyzykiewicz said the Pond Brook development originally had 12 inches of topsoil. Marrano questioned whether town regulations applied to his subdivision and said he wanted clarification from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The board allocated $14,295 in community development funds as follows: development of Handy Road Park, $10,000; 1990 census program, $1,532, and contribution to the annual rent for the senior citizen center at 711 Rice Road, $2,763.

The board asked Erie County to increase the snow removal and ice control contract with the town to $1,300 per lane mile for 1989-90; $1,600 for '90-91 and $1,900 for '91-92. The current contract pays $1,000.