RIDING HIGH AMUSEMENT PARKS GET TALLER, WETTER WITH SUMMER'S NEW RIDES

THE SUMMER DAYS are long, and so are the lines at local amusement parks.

Western New Yorkers have always flocked to the local parks -- Darien Lake, Marineland, Fantasy Island and Crystal Beach -- but this summer, the parks seem to be trying harder to lure the masses.

It's hard to turn on the television without hearing about a new ride that offers more thrills per second than any ride before. In order to keep competitive, the local parks all have opened expensive new rides this summer to entice visitors to make the trip to the park.

Here's what's new:

Darien Lake's Grizzly Run, a white-water adventure;

Marineland's Sky Hawk, a 56-seat ride that is more than 100 feet off the ground, and Space Avenger, a computer-programmed rocket ship ride;

Fantasy Island's Sky Diver, which looks like a Ferris wheel but is much more exciting, and Balloon Race, which simulates a hot-air balloon ride;

Crystal Beach's Seadoos, a jet ski ride, and Water Weenie, a big tubular float

pulled by a motorboat.

What seems to be getting the most attention this summer is Darien Lake's Grizzly Run, a $2.5 million white-water adventure on three acres of land adorned with huge rocks, evergreen trees and wildflowers.

But don't let the peaceful setting fool you. The three-minute ride has spurting geysers, waterfalls and thundering waters. Nine passengers can sit in the circular cars, which bounce off walls as the rafts travel down the waters.

The ride is wet, rocky and wavy -- not far from a real white-water adventure. It's fun to see a waterfall in the distance and try to duck it, even though you know you can't escape getting wet.

The line for Grizzly Run is long -- some have waited as long as 1 1/2 hours to brave the rapids. But most don't complain. "It was worth it," said one teen-age thrill-seeker. "I'd wait in line again for it."

"I loved it. I loved getting wet," said a 36-year-old woman. "Sure, I'd wait again."

Other riders, however, have complained that the wait was too long and the water too cold.

Barbara Harrington, Darien Lake spokeswoman, emphasizes the wetness of the ride. "The word is getting around," she said, "because a lot of people are coming in their bathing suits now."

Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., just opened Sky Hawk, which reaches more than 100 feet off the ground. It has arms, each with seven cars, that sway back and forth while moving in circles as well as up and down the tower.

This ride is only for the brave, for it climbs to chilling heights. Passengers are not strapped in, which may make some people uneasy as the cars sway. But it's a smooth ride, not jerky or bumpy. "There's a great floating sensation," says Anne Ma

rie Rondinelli, park spokeswoman.

Also making its debut atMarineland is Space Avenger, a computer-programmed rocket ship ride that's a tad easier on the equilibrium. Its cars have built-in joysticks that allow passengers to move right, left, up and down as they "shoot" space foes. Each spaceship has a video monitor that helps riders to track down other ships, lock them in on the screen and fire away.

This ride proves most popular with video game junkies. Its motions are tame, but swift.

Sky Hawk has several computer programs, but "we adjusted it so you're only shot down for a short time. It wouldn't be any fun if you couldn't come back up," said Ms. Rondinelli.

Park-goers will find three new rides at Fantasy Island on Grand Island.

Sky Diver is the deceiving one. It appears to be a 75-foot-high Ferris wheel -- but its 16 enclosed cars also spin and move backward and forward.

"It's the most exciting new ride we have here," Tom Fry, assistant park manager, said of the $300,000 ride. It appears tame, but riders may feel a bit scared when the cars rotate completely around, leaving them facing the ground at times.

The other new ride, the Balloon Race, was imported from Italy. Eight cars, each holding four people, swing in and out while the center structure moves in circles. Fry said this ride, which is supposed to simulate hot air balloons, is for people of all ages and cost $250,000.

Crystal Beach has two new attractions for water enthusiasts.

Five Seadoos can be rented on the beach by jet ski enthusiasts, ages 15 and older, for 20 minutes ($20) or an hour ($55) at a time.

"There's a big demand on the weekend for them," said Rob Wightman, who oversees the beach attractions. "It's actually very easy, and everybody's filled in on what they can and cannot do with them."

Riders are required to wear a life preserver, he said.

Also on the beach is Water Weenie, a big tubular float pulled by a motorboat. Rides cost $10 per person and life preservers are required.

Two months ago, Crystal Beach installed go-carts that can go 15 mph on a curvy track. Riders must be at least 10 years old and are required to wear helmets.

The go-carts are fast and easy to maneuver, but may leave some people wondering if they'll tip over around the hairpin curves. Lee Reppo, the go-cart operator, says that's not possible. Still, one must pay attention when driving and keep both hands on the steering wheel.