Services for Richard P. Price, 35, a native of Buffalo who worked for several construction firms, were held Sunday in Faribault, Minn. Burial was in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park there.

He died last Thursday (July 13, 1989) at his home in Frankfort, Ill.

Price moved from Buffalo to Texas about 10 years ago to work on an oil rig. He lived in Illinois for the last three years.

He attended Grand Island and Kenmore West high schools.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; a son, Richard P. Jr.; his mother, Amelia Price of Grand Island; his father, William Price of Las Vegas, Nev.; a brother, William Jr. of Grand Island, and three sisters, Sandra Dziadzio, Diane and Patricia, all of Grand Island.