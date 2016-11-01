MANDARICH'S AGENT SEEKING SWAP FOR ROOKIE SHARBAUGH PICTURES BILLS AMONG PROSPECTS TO WOO UNHAPPY DRAFTEE

Tony Mandarich in a Buffalo Bills' uniform?

The Green Bay Packers, who made the behemoth Michigan State offensive tackle the second overall pick of last April's draft, aren't known to be talking trade with the Bills or any other NFL team.

But Mandarich's agent, Vern Sharbaugh, said a trade is the only solution to the stalemate reached in his contract negotiations with the Packers. And he mentioned the Bills among several teams that he said he felt could consummate such a deal.

"I'll bet six or eight teams would come in with some heavy-duty deals with players," Sharbaugh said Wednesday. "I think there are a few teams out there who would put a heckuva package together, and if I want him bad and I'm Cleveland and you're Buffalo and Miami gets into it, and they start bidding back and forth, you can come up with a helluva package."

It is known members of the Bills' brain trust have talked among themselves about the possibility of acquiring the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Mandarich. But they aren't believed to have had any discussions with the Packers.

Sharbaugh is seeking a six-year contract worth nearly $2 million per season. The Packers have offered $4.1 million over five seasons.

Bills coach Marv Levy on the fact the Bills opened training camp at Fredonia State College 10 days earlier than normal: "I told our coaches we're not doing this to have the Bataan Death March. What we want to do is use that extra time and really be able to slowly deal with some of the things we feel are important.

"We want to take our time, and give the players more time to learn a broader combination of assignments. We're going to be in a learning phase rather than a competitive phase for a good 10 days."

Wednesday's afternoon practice was cut short by more than an hour because of a violent thunderstorm.

Tight end Butch Rolle was given permission to leave camp because of a death in his family. Because he left before the first practice, the Bills placed him on their did-not-report list.

Levy said he saw improvement in his offense's handling of the increased shifting and motion, which were met with considerable confusion when introduced at minicamp in May.

"We gave them a huge bite of it in minicamp -- the whole deal almost," the coach said. "Now, they've had a chance to absorb it and study those playbooks and understand what's being done.

"It went a lot smoother today. I think it will take five or six days into pads before it becomes second nature."

The Bills will practice without pads through Friday. They will begin contact drills Saturday morning.