CITY MAY LOSE $10 MILLION IN AID GRIFFIN AGENCIES FAULTED FOR 'SERIOUS DEFICIENCIES'

At least $10 million in federal assistance to the City of Buffalo has been frozen by the federal government because of "serious deficiencies in the City's oversight."

The action against the city and the Buffalo Development Companies, a group of local development agencies operated by the Griffin Administration, is the strongest action taken thus far by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

All community development block-grant money earmarked for projects that the companies undertook since last June are affected by the action.

The three companies have been unable to show they are spending money according to the rules, HUD officials said.

The block grants and income from them are to be used for low-to-moderate income projects -- either the creation of jobs or assisting housing projects for low and moderate income residents.

Problems with the management of the money were first identified in a 1986 audit, but because HUD preferred to negotiate with Mayor Griffin, those problems have not been made public, according to Joseph B. Lynch, HUD manager of the Buffalo area office.

"This has been escalating for some time," Lynch said today.

"We have been given assurances that they will clear up the problems to our satisfaction, but so far they have been unable to do that."

Lynch said that there is no evidence of any wrongdoing or missing money and he does not expect a criminal investigation.

But until the city is able to complete revamping the books of the three companies, he said, HUD cannot be assured of how the city has spent federal dollars or how much has been spent.

Auditors hired by the companies to check the books first reported in 1986 that there were problems in the financial management of "program income" and "miscellaneous income."

In most cases, these incomes are from the repayment of housing and economic development loans made by the city from federal block grants.

Lynch said his office has been monitoring problems in the city's management of block grant program since the audit.

"But there is no way for us to know how much . . . until they can straighten out their books," he said.

Lynch also said the almost half of the block grants involved, or $5 million, has been frozen since June 1988 because the city was unable to assure HUD how money was spent.

Lynch said his office has had many communications with Mayor Griffin and his administration, which is heavily represented on the boards of the three companies. However, Lynch said his office has not made its actions public.

"We prefer to deal with the chief executive . . . Mayor Griffin," Lynch said.

"He (Griffin) is aware that our office has asked for this action. But I have not officially notified him yet," Lynch said.

Common Council President George K. Arthur filed a motion today demanding that city officials reveal the bookkeeping problems and said he will order public hearings if he doesn't get answers.

HUD's action follows a call by Council Majority Leader James W. Pitts for the development companies to open their financial records.

Although HUD's action is not directly related to Pitts' request, it deals with the management of the companies' funds.

Pitts said in April he believed as much as $40,000 was missing from the companies' accounts and that a shake-up in the companies' staff was related to the problems.

The shake-up included the resignation of Philip Kloss as treasurer of the city's three development companies.

Kloss later became the target of a HUD investigation into the allegations made by Pitts. A top HUD official said the investigation was also prompted by new information turned up by the government.

Charles Rosenow, president of two of companies, has repeatedly denied any wrong doing by Kloss or his staff. He said the investigation would turn up no evidence of misspending or missing money.

At the same time, Rosenow has suggested the investigation was motivated by election-year politics.

"I've been around long enough to know that each election year, we are visited by five separate (auditing) agencies and it only happens every four years," Rosenow said two months ago.

The three not-for-profit development companies were formed in 1978 to carry out urban renewal projects. For years, the council has criticized the companies for failing to open their records to the public.

An internal HUD memorandum outlining the action against Buffalo, dated July 10, was released today by Arthur, but Arthur declined to comment on where he obtained the memo.

The memorandum, approves "special contract conditions" to be set for Buffalo's use of block grants.

The conditions are designed to "correct serious deficiencies in the City's oversight of a group of local development companies, known collectively as the Buffalo Development Companies."

Under the special conditions, Buffalo has 90 days in which to submit a plan to monitor the three companies, including any agreements with the companies on how future income will be spent.

Buffalo also must review the financial managements used by the companies to make sure they meet federal rules, including actions to remedy any past problems.